ABS Acquires Thoreson McCosh

Advanced Blending Solutions LLC (ABS) has acquired Thoreson McCosh Inc. in an move the company says will round out its product line with stand-alone drying solutions.
In a press release, ABS said the Thoreson McCosh products and customer centric philosophy fit well with the ABS culture. ABS will absorb manufacturing into its Wallace, Mich. facility.
As a result of the acquisition, ABS said Thoreson McCosh processor customers will have access to ABS’ product line, including: high-end gravimetric continuous blenders; extrusion throughput-control weigh hoppers; vacuum and pressure pumps for material conveying; dust collectors; vacuum receivers; and custom equipment.
Based in Troy, Mich., Thoreson McCosh was founded in 1947 and specializes in manufacturing desiccant dryers and various other kinds of auxiliary equipment for plastics processors.
With the Thoreson McCosh addition, ABS now has has 117 employees operating out of two locations.
