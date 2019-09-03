Absolute Haitian Names Holbrook Regional Sales Manager

Absolute Haitian, the exclusive distributor of Haitian and Zhafir injection molding machines in the U.S. and Canada, has named Jason Holbrook regional sales manager for the North Central region.

In this role, Holbrook will be responsible for working with customers and Absolute Haitian’s sales representatives in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Western Ontario. Holbrook’s position is a new one for Absolute Haitian, and reflects the organization’s growth and increasing opportunities in the region, the company said. Prior to joining Absolute Haitian, Holbrook was the regional sales manager for molding machine suppliers Krauss-Maffei and Wittmann-Battenfeld Inc.

Holbrook will manage and facilitate Haitian and Zhafir injection molding machines sales for Absolute Haitian as well as robot sales for sister company Absolute Robot Inc. In addition to supporting these companies’ existing sales and customers, Holbrook will be the point person for key account expansion in the North Central region.

Jason Holbrook

Holbrook has more than 20 years’ experience in injection molding and equipment sales to the automotive, appliance, packaging, and medical plastics industries. His national and international sales experience, technical product knowledge, eye for relevant technologies and customer focus will be an asset for customers, Absolute Haitian says.

Holbrook received a BSET degree in engineering technologies with a minor in business from Ohio University. While at OU, he was an original facilitator in the establishment of their student chapter of the Society of the Plastics Industry (now the Plastics Industry Association). He served as president of both the SPI chapter and the Ohio University chapter for the Society of Manufacturing Engineers.

“When the opportunity arose to add Jason to our team, we were delighted,” notes Glenn Frohring, one of the owners of Absolute Haitian. “With his depth of experience and familiarity with the needs of molders, he will be an asset to our existing customers. We also believe he will help us connect new customers with our ability to provide molding technology at a more cost-effective price.”

