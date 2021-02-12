ACS Group Names New Northeast Regional Sales Manager
Auxiliary equipment supplier ACS Group has hired Jason Spangler as its new northeast regional sales manager.
ACS Group has hired Jason Spangler to the position of Northeast Regional Sales Manager. Reporting to Bob Deitrick, VP Sales, Spangler will be responsible for sales and business development in the Northeastern U.S. and Canada.
Spangler has 13 years of experience in the plastics industry, working most recently for Ampacet Corp. as its global strategic account manager. Prior to that, he worked at Graham Engineering as a regional sales manager, selling blow molding systems. He also worked for several years at Graham Packaging in account executive and purchasing roles. A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a BS in Economics, Spangler will work remotely from his home in Pennsylvania.
