} ACS Group Names New Northeast Regional Sales Manager | Plastics Technology
Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Heating & Cooling | 1 MINUTE READ

ACS Group Names New Northeast Regional Sales Manager

Auxiliary equipment supplier ACS Group has hired Jason Spangler as its new northeast regional sales manager.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

ACS Group has hired Jason Spangler to the position of Northeast Regional Sales Manager.  Reporting to Bob Deitrick, VP Sales, Spangler will be responsible for sales and business development in the Northeastern U.S. and Canada. 

Spangler has 13 years of experience in the plastics industry, working most recently for Ampacet Corp. as its global strategic account manager. Prior to that, he worked at Graham Engineering as a regional sales manager, selling blow molding systems. He also worked for several years at Graham Packaging in account executive and purchasing roles. A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a BS in Economics, Spangler will work remotely from his home in Pennsylvania. 

ACS Group Jason Spangler

ACS Group has hired Jason Spangler to act as its northeast regional sales manager.

RELATED CONTENT

Resources

Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic