Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Magnet Clamps for Injection Molding
Post-Processing | 1 MINUTE READ

APJeT Targets Plastics with its Innovative Air Plasma Technology

Having made its mark in the textiles industry, APJeT sets sights of PE and PVC parts pre-treatment printing market.

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Senior Editor

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

APJeT, Inc., Morrisville, N.C., with its innovative pre-treat plasma technology, well known in the textiles industry, has now set its sights on the plastic parts pre-treatment printing market--when marking or labeling is required.  Eliminating the need for heat and chemicals for substrate preparation prior to dying or printing, the APJeT cold plasma process has been shown to increase wettability and adhesion, while reducing safety risks, environmental impact and degradation of the plastic substrate material.

 

APJeT has sights on plasma pretreatment of plastics

 

APJeT’s pre-treat plasma technology is designed for application with multiple types of plastic parts, including: HDPE, PP and PVC. APJeT plasma is generated at atmospheric pressure and industrial line speeds using inexpensive gasses. The plasma systems are carefully engineered to cause powerful chemical surface reactions without altering the bulk strength and other desirable properties of the substrate. By changing the surface tension of a plastic substrate, the plasma process makes it hydrophilic (water-loving), increasing wettability and promoting superior adhesion by allowing water-based inks and dyes to be more easily absorbed into and bonded with the substrate.

Said APJeT CEO, Bentley Park, “When marking, printing or labeling must be clearly legible, dimensionally accurate, and wear- resistant; our cold plasma technology achieves maximum performance with minimal chemistry for HDPE manufacturers.”

APJeT has recently partnered with a global manufacturer of infrastructure conduit for commercial scale testing of its plasma technology.

APJeT has historically utilized its proprietary air plasma technology for the polymerization of monomeric coatings on materials in the textile industry. The company offers water and oil repellency, anti-microbial, wicking, and flame retardant finishes for a variety of markets.

 

APJeT plasma treatment of HDPE, PVC and PP

 

RELATED CONTENT

Resources

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry