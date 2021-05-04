Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Elastomers | 1 MINUTE READ

Biobased Styrenic TPE Chosen by Flooring Company

Ineos Styrolution’s new Styroflex Eco selected by nora by Interface rubber flooring in its endeavors to become a carbon negative enterprise.

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Senior Editor

A recently introduced biobased styrene butadiene copolymer (SBC) from Ineos Styrolution has been chosen by Germany-based nora by Interface (U.S. office in Salem, N.H.) rubber flooring brand. Styroflex ECO 2G66 B60, an extension to the Styrolux product line, was selected to support nora by Interface’s efforts to lower the carbon footprint of its products as it endeavors to become a carbon negative enterprise by 2040.

Styroflex ECO 2G66 B60 is a RSB2 (Roundatable on Sustainable Biomaterials—rsb.org) compliant product leading to a 100% substitution of fossil-sourced styrene with an RSB-certified bio-attributed styrene, and 74% lower greenhouse gas footprint when compared to styrene produced from fossil feedstock. Styroflex is Ineos Styrolution’s brand for SBC3 copolymers which reportedly offer properties of a styrenic thermoplastic elastomer (S-TPE), suitable for extrusion and injection molding.

