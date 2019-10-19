  • PT Youtube
10/19/2019 | 1 MINUTE READ

CAE Services Named Primary Reseller of AutoDesk Moldflow Simulation Software

Partnership between two leaders in moldflow simulation solutions will result in  ‘great package deal’ for molders and other users.

 

CAE Services Corp. and AutoDesk have agreed to a partnership that names the former the primary reseller of the latter’s Moldflow simulation software in North America.

“As experts in the field of moldflow simulation consulting, software, and training, we’re proud to partner with AutoDesk,” says Mark Solberg, CAE Services’ executive vice president, sales and marketing. “Being able to leverage our expertise from over 24,000 projects with the industry-standard in simulation software will help us serve our clients better and make them more profitable.”

 

CAE. Autodesk Partner in Mold-flow Simulation

 

AutoDesk offers a suite of moldflow simulation and project reporting software packages in different levels, including:

  • MoldFlow Adviser Premium: Part feasibility, gate location evaluation, analysis, etc.
  • MoldFlow Adviser Ultimate: Premium plus filling, packing, and cooling guidance, runner balance, etc.
  • MoldFlow Insight Standard: In-depth simulation, two-shot overmolding, SVG, etc.
  • MoldFlow Insight Premium: Standard plus simultaneous solving capacity, conformal cooling, DOE, etc.
  • MoldFlow Insight Ultimate: Premium plus specialized molding simulations (CBA, gas assist, PIM, etc.)

“The different levels of performance, in addition to our different levels of consulting and training services provides a great package deal for our customers,” adds Solberg. “Training is an essential part in using any software product successfully, that’s why we offer fundamentals classes for our experts to train more experts. It’s a perfect tandem.”

 

