Paul Caprio Joins Engel North America

Injection molding machine and automation supplier Engel has named Paul Caprio as president of its North American division. He will serve alongside Mark Sankovitch, who has been president and CEO of Engel North America since 2009; Sankovitch plans to retire at the end of 2021. Effective Jan. 2, Caprio will manage the sales and service subsidiary for Engel in North America, headquarters for which are in York, Penn.

Caprio was at KraussMaffei for 25 years, most recently acting as president for that company’s North American division headquartered in Florence, Ky. According to a press release from KraussMaffei, Caprio left that company at the beginning of June 2019. On Sept. 3, he was replaced by Charlie Rogers.

Paul Caprio (left) is now president of Engel North America, working alongside current CEO, Mark Sankovitch.