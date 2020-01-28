  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
1/28/2020

Comar Acquires iMARK Molding

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

The New Jersey based maker of rigid plastics packaging has acquired the Wisconsin based contract manufacturer and custom molder focused on medical.

Tony Deligio

Senior Editor, Plastics Technology

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Comar (Voorhees, N.J.), which has nine manufacturing and distribution locations across the U.S., has acquired iMARK Molding (Woodville, Wisc.), which provides custom plastic molding and assembly targeting the medical device industry. Founded in 1949, Comar manufactures rigid plastic packaging technologies including injection and blow molded packaging, dispensing, and medical devices.

Founded in 2000, iMARK operates a ISO13485-certified facility located one hour from the medical hotbed of Minneapolis. The plant covers 130,000 ft2, including a 15,000-ft2 ISO Class 7 cleanroom, and it has more than 30 injection molding machines. iMARK has a full metrology lab; SolidWorks and Moldflow capabilities; automated material handling; IQMS ERP software; and use of cavity pressure sensors.

In a release, Comar said there would be no plant closures or employee layoffs as a result of the acquisition.

iMARK

iMARK’s facility in Woodville, Wisc. includes more than 30 injection molding machines. 

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending