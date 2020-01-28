Comar Acquires iMARK Molding

Comar (Voorhees, N.J.), which has nine manufacturing and distribution locations across the U.S., has acquired iMARK Molding (Woodville, Wisc.), which provides custom plastic molding and assembly targeting the medical device industry. Founded in 1949, Comar manufactures rigid plastic packaging technologies including injection and blow molded packaging, dispensing, and medical devices.

Founded in 2000, iMARK operates a ISO13485-certified facility located one hour from the medical hotbed of Minneapolis. The plant covers 130,000 ft2, including a 15,000-ft2 ISO Class 7 cleanroom, and it has more than 30 injection molding machines. iMARK has a full metrology lab; SolidWorks and Moldflow capabilities; automated material handling; IQMS ERP software; and use of cavity pressure sensors.

In a release, Comar said there would be no plant closures or employee layoffs as a result of the acquisition.

iMARK’s facility in Woodville, Wisc. includes more than 30 injection molding machines.