2/19/2020

Coronavirus and the U.S. Plastics Industry Supply Chain

While we cannot confirm today that the coronavirus has already impacted the U.S. plastics industry supply chain, it is reasonable to expect that if the coronavirus crisis in China continues and escalates, it will negatively impact the U.S. plastics industry. For business continuity reasons, U.S. plastics companies need to look at their current supply chain involving China and—as a precautionary measure—examine alternative supply sources.