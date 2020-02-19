Coronavirus and the U.S. Plastics Industry Supply Chain

While we cannot confirm today that the coronavirus has already impacted the U.S. plastics industry supply chain, it is reasonable to expect that if the coronavirus crisis in China continues and escalates, it will negatively impact the U.S. plastics industry. For business continuity reasons, U.S. plastics companies need to look at their current supply chain involving China and—as a precautionary measure—examine alternative supply sources.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Largest Ever NPE Opens in Orlando
NPE2018 is officially the largest-ever NPE, eclipsing NPE2015.
-
Shell Chemicals Launches New Business: Shell Polymers
Shell Polymers says it will use a new production facility and operational philosophy to change the way day-to-day business in polyethylene is currently conducted.
-
Top 10 Things to do in Orlando
Thinking of scheduling your trip to NPE2018 with some extra time for fun in the sun? There's so much to do in Orlando. Here are 10 unconventional reasons to schedule some free time before and after the show.