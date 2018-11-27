Davis-Standard Buys Thermoforming Machine Builder TSL

Extrusion machine builder Davis-Standard, LLC (D-S) can offer sheet processors a turnkey system that includes thermoforming, as the Pawcatuck, Conn. firm has acquired Thermoforming Systems LLC (TSL) of Yakima, Washington. TSL designs, manufacturers and markets thermoforming machinery to the North American food packaging industry. Terms were not disclosed.

“TSL is the market leader in thermoforming equipment technology for high-volume packaging and we are excited to welcome their dedicated team to Davis-Standard,” said Jim Murphy, president and CEO of D-S. “We are enthusiastic about this opportunity with TSL, as we share core values and a focus on our customers, technology and product innovation.”

Added James Naughton, TSL president, “Davis-Standard has a long-standing reputation as the global leader in extrusion technology and was our preferred partner to work with. We are very pleased to join an organization that shares our business principles, and together with Davis-Standard, TSL looks to deepen its commitment to our customers and employees. TSL will continue to operate and serve its customers as before and we are enthusiastic about our unique product opportunities with Davis-Standard.”