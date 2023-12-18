Davis-Standard Expands Global Service Capabilities
Enhanced capabilities are designed to support all equipment manufactured by Davis-Standard and its subsidiaries.
Share
Extrusion machine builder Davis-Standard has expanded its service and support capabilities in an effort to deliver better line efficiency and lower operating costs to its customers. The company has invested in one global service team, critical spare parts inventory, new service products and advanced digital infrastructure are to address customers’ need for speed, uptime, flexibility, cost savings and quality.
These enhanced capabilities are designed to support all equipment manufactured by Davis-Standard and its subsidiaries, including Maillefer.
Says Giovanni Spitale, CEO of Davis-Standard, “Davis-Standard's commitment extends far beyond the initial equipment sale — it's about building enduring partnerships that empower our customers to thrive, and we firmly believe the strategic investments in our people, technologies, and operations will provide an immediate impact to our customers.”
Davis-Standard's investment spans into four core areas. First off, it has expanded its network of expert service technicians to ensure localized support for customers. For U.S.-based processors, the goal is to have a Davis-Standard certified technician within a three-hour radius of customer sites, ensuring faster resolution of customer issues.
Second, the company now stocks 1000+ critical spare parts in its VIP program. This ensures a 24-hour part availability at predictable costs. Thirdly, to minimize unplanned downtime and increase line performance and throughput, Davis-Standard has flexible preventative maintenance programs customers can choose from, including rebuild and repair programs. Lastly, the company has significantly invested in a Service Cloud, advanced data analytics, and remote monitoring/IOT capabilities. Coupled with the digital transformation, the increase in sustaining innovations, such as product upgrades, ensures the complete life cycle of the equipment is optimized.
“Our customer-centric approach drives everything we do. We've restructured internally and expanded our service offerings to ensure unparalleled operational excellence for our customers. Buying equipment from us means a lifelong partnership geared towards enhancing customers’ line efficiency at a competitive total cost of ownership and fostering future innovations.” says Zachery Ament, global service president.
Related Content
-
Pre-Engineered Vs. Custom Vacuum Conveying Systems for Compounding and Extrusion
When it comes to vacuum conveying systems for plastics processing, custom powder handling solutions are not always required. Pre-engineered, turnkey solutions can be a perfect option for powders and bulk solids in a wide range of industries.
-
Follow This Action Plan to Keep Your Sheet Dies in Line
Getting back into production after maintenance or troubleshooting requires a coordinated effort. Here’s how to get your sheet line up and running as fast as possible.
-
The Power-Law Coefficient
By referring to the power-law coefficient, the effect of barrel override in the metering section of many screws can be explained and anticipated.