Davis-Standard Expands Global Service Capabilities

Extrusion machine builder Davis-Standard has expanded its service and support capabilities in an effort to deliver better line efficiency and lower operating costs to its customers. The company has invested in one global service team, critical spare parts inventory, new service products and advanced digital infrastructure are to address customers’ need for speed, uptime, flexibility, cost savings and quality.

These enhanced capabilities are designed to support all equipment manufactured by Davis-Standard and its subsidiaries, including Maillefer.

Says Giovanni Spitale, CEO of Davis-Standard, “Davis-Standard's commitment extends far beyond the initial equipment sale — it's about building enduring partnerships that empower our customers to thrive, and we firmly believe the strategic investments in our people, technologies, and operations will provide an immediate impact to our customers.”

Davis-Standard's investment spans into four core areas. First off, it has expanded its network of expert service technicians to ensure localized support for customers. For U.S.-based processors, the goal is to have a Davis-Standard certified technician within a three-hour radius of customer sites, ensuring faster resolution of customer issues.

Photo Credit: Davis-Standard

Second, the company now stocks 1000+ critical spare parts in its VIP program. This ensures a 24-hour part availability at predictable costs. Thirdly, to minimize unplanned downtime and increase line performance and throughput, Davis-Standard has flexible preventative maintenance programs customers can choose from, including rebuild and repair programs. Lastly, the company has significantly invested in a Service Cloud, advanced data analytics, and remote monitoring/IOT capabilities. Coupled with the digital transformation, the increase in sustaining innovations, such as product upgrades, ensures the complete life cycle of the equipment is optimized.

“Our customer-centric approach drives everything we do. We've restructured internally and expanded our service offerings to ensure unparalleled operational excellence for our customers. Buying equipment from us means a lifelong partnership geared towards enhancing customers’ line efficiency at a competitive total cost of ownership and fostering future innovations.” says Zachery Ament, global service president.