Davis-Standard Launches Global 24:7 Customer Response Service

Davis-Standard (D-S) has announced that processors worldwide can now take advantage of a new 24/7 “First Responder” phone number: 844-MYDAVIS (844-693-2847). This central point of contact reflects Davis-Standard’s continued commitment to comprehensive support of its global customers with technical, personalized and timely responses to all service inquiries, the machine builder said in a press release.

By calling this number, customers can reach the D-S global support centers 24 hours a day to identify and quickly facilitate their requests. In addition, translation services are available in English, German, French, Spanish, Finnish and Mandarin.

“Implementing 844-MYDAVIS is an important step in supporting our global customers with the sense of urgency needed to keep their production schedules without delay,” said Jim Murphy, president and CEO of Davis-Standard. “Keeping up with our new brand standard, we are leading the way in providing solutions to support our customers’ uptime and competitiveness. The bottom line is, the customer wants to talk to the right person right away. We anticipate the addition of the 24/7 First Responder number moves us closer to achieving that goal.”