Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  AutoBeat Daily |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
End Markets | 1 MINUTE READ

Eastman Partners with Compounder Gruppo Maip to Formulate Biobased and Molecular Recycled Content Plastics for Automotive Interiors

Eastman’s Tritan Renew copolyester and Treva Renew engineering bioplastic to play key role in new Eastman-Gruppo Maip partnership.
#sustainability

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Senior Editor

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

A new partnership to formulate new sustainable plastics solutions for automotive interior applications has been formed by Eastman, Kingsport, Tenn., and international specialty plastics compounder Gruppo Maip, based in Turin, Italy. This will enable an exclusive portfolio of formulations based on Eastman's Advanced Circular Recycling technology, offering a range of both biobased and molecular-recycled content solutions with Eastman’s  Trēva Renew engineering bioplastic and Tritan Renew copolyester.

 

Eastman partners with Gruppo Maip to formulate sustainable automotive interior compounds

 

Said president of Gruppo Maip Eligio Martini, "This partnership allows us to develop breakthrough specialty plastic formulations for automakers to meet their aggressive targets for sustainable content and replacement of petroleum-based materials. Through Eastman's circular recycling technologies, OEM manufacturers will now be able to specify content and recycled-content plastics in critical Class A components, such as molded-in-color interior trim."

Trēva Renew offers up to 48% biobased content sourced from sustainably managed forests and is certified by the USDA's BioPreferred program. In addition, Trēva Renew benefits from carbon renewal technology that uses mixed waste plastic, providing an additional 23% certified recycled content as an alternative to PC, ABS and PC-ABS.

Tritan Renew is powered by Eastman's polyester renewal technology and delivers up to 50% certified recycled content diverted from post-consumer and postindustrial waste streams. Unlike mechanically recycled plastics, Tritan Renew offers the same high performance as virgin plastics.

Eastman's v.p. & general manager of specialty plastics Scott Ballard.,

Said Scott Ballard, Eastman's v.p. & general manager of specialty plastics, "Gruppo Maip is the right strategic partner to help bring new sustainable polymer formulations to the automotive industry. They're a company with formulation expertise, strong relationships with manufacturers and, above all, a deep commitment to sustainability. Together, we're looking forward to bringing a new level of sustainability to the automotive industry."

Related Topics

RELATED CONTENT

Resources

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System