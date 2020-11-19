Eastman Partners with Compounder Gruppo Maip to Formulate Biobased and Molecular Recycled Content Plastics for Automotive Interiors

A new partnership to formulate new sustainable plastics solutions for automotive interior applications has been formed by Eastman, Kingsport, Tenn., and international specialty plastics compounder Gruppo Maip, based in Turin, Italy. This will enable an exclusive portfolio of formulations based on Eastman's Advanced Circular Recycling technology, offering a range of both biobased and molecular-recycled content solutions with Eastman’s Trēva Renew engineering bioplastic and Tritan Renew copolyester.

Said president of Gruppo Maip Eligio Martini, "This partnership allows us to develop breakthrough specialty plastic formulations for automakers to meet their aggressive targets for sustainable content and replacement of petroleum-based materials. Through Eastman's circular recycling technologies, OEM manufacturers will now be able to specify content and recycled-content plastics in critical Class A components, such as molded-in-color interior trim."

Trēva Renew offers up to 48% biobased content sourced from sustainably managed forests and is certified by the USDA's BioPreferred program. In addition, Trēva Renew benefits from carbon renewal technology that uses mixed waste plastic, providing an additional 23% certified recycled content as an alternative to PC, ABS and PC-ABS.

Tritan Renew is powered by Eastman's polyester renewal technology and delivers up to 50% certified recycled content diverted from post-consumer and postindustrial waste streams. Unlike mechanically recycled plastics, Tritan Renew offers the same high performance as virgin plastics.

Said Scott Ballard, Eastman's v.p. & general manager of specialty plastics, "Gruppo Maip is the right strategic partner to help bring new sustainable polymer formulations to the automotive industry. They're a company with formulation expertise, strong relationships with manufacturers and, above all, a deep commitment to sustainability. Together, we're looking forward to bringing a new level of sustainability to the automotive industry."