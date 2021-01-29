Eastman to Build World-Scale Plastic-to-Plastic Molecular Recycling Facility
With this significant investment, Eastman will use its methanolysis process to convert more than 250 million lb/yr of polyester-based waste into high-performance copolyesters.
Expected to be mechanically complete by year-end 2022, the facility will contribute to the company achieving its ambitious sustainability commitments for addressing the plastic waste crisis, which includes recycling more than 500 million lb/yr of plastic by 2030 via molecular recycling technologies.
The company will be sourcing this feedstock waste from all over the country. Its is already getting carpet from California and purchasing polyester from multiple sources for its molecular recycling technologies. Moreover, the company has plans underway with industry partners to increase volumes as the plant startup approaches.
Said Costa, “With the growing demand for products made with recycled content and the urgent need to address the global plastic waste crisis, now is the time for Eastman to take this step. Thanks to the support of the State of Tennessee and our local officials, we are able to build this facility in our home state, which we believe positions Tennessee to be a leader in enabling the circular economy and an example for others to follow. This will be a great investment for our local community and our customers, while also creating small business jobs to develop the recycling infrastructure necessary to support investment in a sustainable future.”
