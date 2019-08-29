Enercon Appoints New R&D Director

Enercon Industries Corp. has named Brian Croke director of research & development. in his new role, Croke will oversee new product development and continuous improvement of existing products across all induction cap sealing and surface-treating product lines.

Enercon makes equipment for the plastics, converting and packaging industries. The company supplies custom-built corona and atmospheric plasma-treating systems, as well as induction cap-sealing systems.

Croke has been with Enercon for more than 20 years in roles such as field service engineer, project engineer and electrical engineering manager. “Brian’s strong engineering background creates a perfect foundation for directing our Research & Development Department. He has been the chief design architect behind many of our products and we are excited to explore new markets, technologies and products under Brian’s leadership,” says Dan Nimmer​​​​​​​, Enercon’s v.p. operations.

Brian Croke to head up Enercon’s R&D efforts.

Enercon’s research and development team has introduced numerous technological breakthroughs in the past several years. Key to these developments are a keen understanding of how packagers and converters use Enercon systems, the company says. The team’s mechanical and electrical design engineers then leverage the latest components and manufacturing techniques to optimize product performance and reliability. Across all product lines Enercon says it has has pioneered the implementation of intuitive touch screen interfaces to simplify operation and maximize uptime.

Croke earned his Electrical Engineering Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.