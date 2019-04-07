Fast-Growing Westfall Technik Acquires Two More Molders & a Moldmaker

As of late December, Westfall Technik, a Nevada-based holding company, had acquired an even dozen injection molding, moldmaking and prototyping facilities in little more than a year of operations. In the first quarter of this year, Westfall boosted that number to 15. In January, it acquired a prominent micro-mold maker, Mold Craft, Inc. of Willernie, Minn. In February, Precision Injection Molding Co. (PIMCO) of Corona, Calif., joined the Westfall group. And in March, the acquisition spree continued with the purchase of injection molder MicroTech Southwest Inc. of Tempe, Ariz. The two molders add 38 more presses of 28 to 350 tons to more than 260 machines already in Westfall’s stable of molders. The three latest purchases also add to the group’s emphasis on medical molding and expanding capabilities in micro molding.