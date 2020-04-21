FOBA Supports Manufacturers with Flexible Laser Marking Solutions During Coronavirus Crisis

Industrial laser marking equipment manufacturers FOBA (U.S. office in Wood Dale, Ill.) is supporting manufacturers that need to cope with special requirements in the corona crisis. The company is providing flexible investment models for a quick and easy deployment of additional marking systems. Laser marking ensures safe traceability as well as counterfeit protection. “We are aware that many of our customers are currently struggling with declining orders, but at the same time see the increasing demand in certain areas such as the medical industry. We recognize this social responsibility and want to help as best we can,” says managing director Stefan Heczko.

This applies particularly to medical device manufacturers whose production is ramping up or who are changing their portfolio due to current demands, which often results in an increased need for direct part marking. FOBA responds to this with economical and uncomplicated loan and leasing offers as well as extensive remote service, online training and webinars, but also on-site installation help. For the first time, FOBA is offering short-term machine rentals for medical device manufacturers. Depending on the actual requirements, appointed rental or leasing models can also be extended to purchase, which gives maximum flexibility in terms of machine availability.

FOBA laser marked Braun-Suction catheter.

The offer applies to FOBA's closed marking workstations or to marking systems that are integrated into production lines. In order to use the time in the home office as profitably as possible, FOBA offers a series of webinars in April, May and June. Customers and interested parties will then also receive detailed information on laser marking with a focus on UDI labeling of medical devices in accordance with the requirements of the MDR (Medical Device Reporting). FOBA's camera-based marking solutions are optionally offered as part of the MSeries closed marking workstations or of the safety class 4 marking systems for line integration. In this area, FOBA has recently launched innovative new solutions to the market, including FOBA Titus, the world's smallest marking head. This reportedly makes installation in the production line easy due to its flexibility, simple assembly using clamp brackets and, above all, the extremely small space requirement.