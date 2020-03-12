GW Plastics Expands Silicone Business

GW Plastics Inc. (Bethel, Vt.) is expanding its GW Silicones affiliate, investing approximately $2 million to add a 3000-ft2 cleanroom capable of housing eight to 10 new injection molding machines. This is the fourth expansion of GW Silicones since its launch in 2008. Earlier this year, GW Plastics announced a 30,000-ft2 expansion to its Royalton, Vt. Facility.

Including this expansion, GW Silicones now operates from a 12,000-ft2 Class 8 ISO 9001 and ISO 13485-certified cleanroom. Running all-electric and hybrid molding machines, GW says it has multiple screw and barrel assemblies for each press to allow it to mold a wide range of part sizes. The company has incorporated 6-axis robots that operate within the machine envelope, providing insert loading and part extraction.

GW Silicones also has internal toolmaking capabilities to support its LSR business. The company noted that over the last few years, it has also invested “millions of dollars” into its moldmaking unit. Applications for GW’s silicones business come in the medical and automotive space, including fluid management and dental applications and electrical connectors and spark plug boots.

GW Plastics’ Manufacturing and Technology Center in Royalton covers 24 acres and includes a Product Development Center, Process Development and Training Center, Mold Division, thermoplastic molding facility, and GW Silicones. Including this new LSR expansion, the Manufacturing and Technology Center now covers 100,700 ft2 of manufacturing space.

