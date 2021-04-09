Haitian Sets Sales Record in 2020

Injection molding machine manufacturer Haitian International Holdings Limited (Hong Kong) released record results for 2020, as sales rose 20.3% over 2019 to $1.8 billion. Haitian stated in a release that exports outside of China were a big portion of the more than 43,000 machines it sold in 2020. Export sales were up 2.1% to $536.9 million. Fully 37,000 of those 43,000 machines sold came from Haitian’s Mars series, marking a new record for that line. Mars sales rose 28.6% year over year, while Haitian’s all-electric line, Zhafir, saw sales climb 6.8% due to medical device and PPE demand. Sales for the larger two-platen Jupiter line rose 3.2%.

In North America, Haitian said 60% of its total sales of came from servo-hydraulic Mars and Jupiter product lines, with the remaining 40% was generated by the Zhafir electric machines: Venus, Zeres and Jenius. Absolute Haitian (Worcester, Mass.) is the exclusive distributor and service partner for Haitian in Canada and the U.S.

Haitian’s machine manufacturing facility in Ningbo, China.