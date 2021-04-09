Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Engel Performance Boost
Injection Molding | 1 MINUTE READ

Haitian Sets Sales Record in 2020

Haitian International Holdings Limited posted a new sales record for the 2020 fiscal year, selling more than 43,000 machines and generating $1.8 billion in sales, up 20.3% from 2019.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Injection molding machine manufacturer Haitian International Holdings Limited (Hong Kong) released record results for 2020, as sales rose 20.3% over 2019 to $1.8 billion. Haitian stated in a release that exports outside of China were a big portion of the more than 43,000 machines it sold in 2020. Export sales were up 2.1% to $536.9 million. Fully 37,000 of those 43,000 machines sold came from Haitian’s Mars series, marking a new record for that line. Mars sales rose 28.6% year over year, while Haitian’s all-electric line, Zhafir, saw sales climb 6.8% due to medical device and PPE demand. Sales for the larger two-platen Jupiter line rose 3.2%.

In North America, Haitian said 60% of its total sales of came from servo-hydraulic Mars and Jupiter product lines, with the remaining 40% was generated by the Zhafir electric machines: Venus, Zeres and Jenius. Absolute Haitian (Worcester, Mass.) is the exclusive distributor and service partner for Haitian in Canada and the U.S.

Haitian Ningbo, China

Haitian’s machine manufacturing facility in Ningbo, China. 

RELATED CONTENT

Resources

Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic