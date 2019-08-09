INEOS Styrolution Celebrates Groundbreaking of New ASA Plant

INEOS Styrolution, Aurora, Ill., recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new nearly 220.5 million lb/yr ASA (acrylonitrile styrene acrylate) plant in Bayport, Texas. The development of the new site is part of a bigger expansion plan for the Americas, which includes increased ABS capacity at the Altamira site in Mexico, while transitioning ASA production to the new site in Bayport. The location of the new site was selected based upon its easy access to raw materials, being adjacent to the company’s styrene monomer plant, low cost utilities and proximity to major customer markets. The new site is expected to be operational by 2021.

The groundbreaking ceremony was hosted by Greg Musler, INEOS Styrolution Project Director. Attendees included local government and business leaders, engineering and construction representatives, and several project vendors. Said Alexander Glueck, president Americas at INEOS Styrolution, “I am excited to see us building the most efficient dedicated ASA plant in the world, here in Bayport. ASA is a versatile high performance styrenic resin. Its properties make it the material of choice for numerous outdoor applications. ASA performs greatly in exterior automotive and construction applications.”

