Injection Molding Gains an Edge in Motorcycle Gas Tanks

Due to the increasing number of functions in motorcycles, such as automatic stability control (ASC), the installation space for fuel tanks is becoming increasingly fragmented and complex. These geometries are no longer suitable for the blow molding process. That’s the conclusion of Lanxess, which has notched a success for a injection molded nylon 6 fuel tanks for the BMW Motorrad models F 900 R and F 900 XR “Adventure” bikes. The tanks are molded in two half-shells of Lanxess’ Durethan BC550Z 900116 DUSXBL unreinforced, impact-modified nyon 6. The half-shells are joined by hot-plate welding. The monolayer tanks are said to “comfortably” meet U.S. EPA limits on fuel permeation, and to be significantly less expensive than multilayer systems of HDPE with a barrier material such as EVOH and adhesive layers. According to Dr. Klaus Küsters, Lanxess business development manager for blow molding in the High Performance Materials business unit, “With the injection molding process, it is not only possible to produce more complex geometries, the wall-thickness distribution can also be precisely controlled, which in turn facilitates a more precise tank design using CAE tools.”
The new tanks are a joint development of Lanxess, BMW Motorrad and molder Röchling Automative Italia S.r.l.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Compression Molded PET Preforms Challenge Injection Molding
Lower cost, higher quality and productivity, and the potential for lightweighting beyond anything yet seen are benefits claimed for a new continuous compression molding process for making PET bottle preforms.
-
How to Size a Machine and Tooling for Industrial Parts
Today’s industrial blow molding machines are highly efficient and predictable and generally can be relied on to produce sophisticated parts from the first shot.
-
Super-Clear PP Barrier Bottles Are Now Stretch-Blow Molded
In a first for stretch-blow molding, Chicago-based Pechiney Plastic Packaging, Inc. (PPPI) is launching a family of polypropylene barrier food containers that are claimed to be as clear as multi-layer PET bottles.