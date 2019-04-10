Invista Shares Insights on Nylon 66 Value Chain Growth

At the 12th annual Wood Mackenzie American Nylon Conference held in Atlanta in April, Invista, Wichita, Kansas, shared insights on the future growth of the nylon 66 value chain and gave updates on the company’s investments to bring additional capacity of key intermediary ADN (adiponitrile)

A presentation by managing director of commercial development Eric Jones, “Supplying the Future of Nylon 6,6 Growth,” highlighted the company’s perspective on the market and its strong commitment to the nylon 66 value chain. Jones also shared data on how the superior technical performance of nylon 66 will impact future growth in key sectors, including automotive, electrical and electronics applications.

The company has invested billions of dollars to bring its latest ADN technology online as soon as possible at its existing facilities in addition to the new China ADN plant—in order to meet both the short- and long-term needs of its customers. Invista’s latest ADN technology reportedly brings improved product yields, reduced energy consumption, lower greenhouse gas emissions, enhanced process stability and reduced capital intensity, compared to existing technologies.

Said Jones, “We see the recent market tightness as a short-term imbalance resulting from increased demand and unforeseeable disruptions in the nylon 66 value chain. We expect it will correct itself quickly through debottleneck work that we’re performing at our sites to add more capacity. In fact, with strong production from our Texas facilities in 2018, we are already seeing improvements in supply to the market.”