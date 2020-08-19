Klöckner Pentaplast Expands its Recycled PET Capacity in North America

Klöckner Pentaplast (kp) will expand its post-consumer recycled PET extrusion capacity by 17,500 metric tons, which significantly increases it’s capacity for thermoformed recyclable protein trays in North America. The company says that this multi-million dollar capacity expansion will be located among the eight North American locations that are best situated to serve its sustainable consumer and protein packaging customer base.

The extrusion capacity expansion which includes what the company calls “special super-cleaning technology,” supports the continuous, increased demand for a higher percentage of post-consumer recycled content (PCR), in various consumer and health packaging applications. The thermoforming expansion responds to an increasing demand for sustainable PCR solutions in strategic markets its customers operate in.

The 17,500 metric tons extrusion expansion supports the increased consumer demand for curb-side recyclable options, supporting closed loop packaging, and a circular economy. “As major brands announce robust, sustainability initiatives that includes post-consumer and recyclable packaging, kp will be positioned to service those market needs for the foreseeable future” said Scott Tracey, kp’s CEO. “The extra capacity will also go a long way in supporting our company’s goals for product innovations and sustainability.”

Globally, this is the fourth major expansion for kp. In March they announced a 30% capacity expansion at their Cotia, Brazil location and in June, kp broke ground at their central Virginia location that increased it pharmaceutical films capacity by 6,000 metric tons.