Injection Molding

KraussMaffei Appoints New Sales Manager

KraussMaffei has appointed Michael Kreitner as its Western Michigan Territorial Sales Manager focusing on injection molding.

KraussMaffei (Florence, Ky.) announced the addition of Michael Kreitner as its Western Michigan Territorial Sales Manager. In this role, Kreitner will focus on injection molding and report to Steve Beasley, KraussMaffei's Northern Regional Sales Director. 

Kreitner, who lives in Grand Rapids, Mich. with his wife and his 15-year-old son, comes to KraussMaffei with 26 years of plastics experience, including time with Milacron and Manner. Kreitner joined KraussMaffei on May 24, 2021.

Michael Kreitner

On May 24, Michael Kreitner joined KraussMaffei as its Western Michigan Territorial Sales Manager focusing on injection molding.

