KraussMaffei Appoints New Sales Manager
KraussMaffei has appointed Michael Kreitner as its Western Michigan Territorial Sales Manager focusing on injection molding.
KraussMaffei (Florence, Ky.) announced the addition of Michael Kreitner as its Western Michigan Territorial Sales Manager. In this role, Kreitner will focus on injection molding and report to Steve Beasley, KraussMaffei’s Northern Regional Sales Director.
Kreitner, who lives in Grand Rapids, Mich. with his wife and his 15-year-old son, comes to KraussMaffei with 26 years of plastics experience, including time with Milacron and Manner. Kreitner joined KraussMaffei on May 24, 2021.
On May 24, Michael Kreitner joined KraussMaffei as its Western Michigan Territorial Sales Manager focusing on injection molding.
RELATED CONTENT
-
How to Set Barrel Zone Temps
Start by picking a target melt temperature, and double-check data sheets for the resin supplier’s recommendations. Now for the rest...
-
Calculate Shot Size Vs. Barrel Capacity
It may seem like a dull topic, but it will overcome the emotional experience that follows when you put a new mold into a machine and you find out there is not enough barrel capacity to make a full shot.
-
Injection Molding: How to Set Second-Stage (Pack & Hold) Pressure
Most molders work with two parameters for establishing second-stage pressure. But within Scientific Molding there are actually four.