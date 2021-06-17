KraussMaffei Appoints New Sales Manager

KraussMaffei (Florence, Ky.) announced the addition of Michael Kreitner as its Western Michigan Territorial Sales Manager. In this role, Kreitner will focus on injection molding and report to Steve Beasley, KraussMaffei’s Northern Regional Sales Director.

Kreitner, who lives in Grand Rapids, Mich. with his wife and his 15-year-old son, comes to KraussMaffei with 26 years of plastics experience, including time with Milacron and Manner. Kreitner joined KraussMaffei on May 24, 2021.

