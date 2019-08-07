Maag Americas Names Baumann V.P., G.M.

Maag has appointed machinery veteran Martin Baumann as vice president and general manager Maag Americas, where he will head up the company’s sales and marketing efforts for the firm's wide line of melt pumps, pelletizers, pulverizers and continuous melt filters.

“We are very happy to have Martin join our team in the U.S.” says Ueli Thuerig, president of the Maag Group “Martin brings a wealth of experience with him having worked previously at renowned market leaders in the plastics machinery industry”

Maag Americas offers Maag-branded pump and melt-filtration systems, strand pelletizers under the Automatik Scheer brand, the Gala line of underwater pelletizers, pulverizing systems under the Reduction Engineering brand, and the Ettlinger line of filtration systems for recycling.

Baumann joins Maag after a nearly three-year stint with recyling machine builder Erema, where he was v.p. of sales. He also worked for Husky for 15 years.

“I am excited to join a global market leader, Maag Americas is known for its outstanding customer support and high product quality,” says Baumann. “There is significant opportunity to further leverage our global footprint to accelerate product development, enhance the customer experience and deepen our relationships with customers as well as driving operational improvements”.