Millsaps Joins Farrel Pomini in Sales Post

Veteran compounding machinery sales executive Mike Millsaps has joined Farrel Pomini as regional sales manager. In this role, Millsaps is responsible for sales of the company’s continuous mixing equipment and ancillary services for the northern tier of the U.S.

Millsaps has been in the U.S. compounding equipment market for more than 20 years, and worked for Farrel Corp. in the 1990s. He has also worked for twin-screw machine builders Steer America and JSW. “We are happy to welcome Mike back to Farrel and to Farrel Pomini,” says Paul Lloyd, business unit director. “His knowledge of the U.S. compounding market and processing technologies will be a great asset to us. I am confident Mike will quickly add value to our business and be instrumental in helping us meet our strategic goals.”

Farrel Pomini makes compounding systems for highly filled, shear- and temperature-sensitive polymer applications. as well as a complete portfolio of custom and aftermarket service solutions including project engineering, process optimization & customer demonstration facilities, technical and remanufacturing services and genuine spare parts.