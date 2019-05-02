New U.S. Sales Manager for Lorenz

Related Topics: Resin Conveying

Lorenz Conveying Products has hired Chris Robinson as U.S. sales manager. In this role, he will be responsible for U.S. sales and will manage the firm’s U.S. representatives and handle key accounts.

Robinson has more than 10 years of industrial sales experience, last five in the plastics and paper industries.

Lorenz makes couplings, tube and pipe bends, fittings, diverter valves, slide gates, cyclones and custom fabricated accessories for the pneumatic conveying, vacuum and bulk handling systems.