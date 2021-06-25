Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Additive Manufacturing Conference + Expo
Additive Manufacturing | 1 MINUTE READ

Nexa3D Wins Innovation Award at AM Tech Forum

During two talks presented by the company at the same event, Nexa3D demonstrated its additive manufacturing end-to-end solutions.

Heather Caliendo

Senior Editor, Plastics Technology

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Nexa3D was awarded “Best in Class” for machines and processes at the Innovations Awards at the AM Tech Forum on June 17, 2021. The event, hosted by ASME (The American Society of Mechanical Engineers) celebrates innovations in additive manufacturing (AM) and product discovery.

Participants in the AM Tech Forum — a one-day virtual event dedicated to product discovery in 3D printing — were entered into the Innovations Awards. During the day, these companies showcased their technology with the AM community in a technology demonstration and Q&A.

Nexa3D won the machine and processes innovation award for its technologies that reportedly improve polymer additive manufacturing productivity. During two talks presented by the company, Nexa3D demonstrated the range of its additive manufacturing end-to-end solutions. In the first talk, Demo Jam: Get rid of dialup and upgrade to broadband printing, COO Kevin McAlea demonstrated Nexa3D’s advanced print engines; Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) and Quantum Laser Sintering (QLS), which are designed for high-speed production applications. The second talk, Demo Jam: Nexa3D: Transforming AM, presented by co-founder and CEO Avi Reichental, demonstrated how the company’s NexaX 2.0 software platform optimizes the entire production cycle through process interplay algorithms to ensure part performance and production consistency, while minimizing material usage and waste, reducing energy and carbon footprints. 

“We’re determined to break the productivity and performance barriers of AM so that our customers can harvest the full potential of this technology,” Reichental said. “Being chosen as best in class in the Innovations Awards by customers and a panel of brilliant minds in the AM industry reinforces our mission to democratize access to delivering additively manufactured parts for volume production based on circular economy principles.”

Nexa3D printers

Nexa3D won the machine and processes innovation award. 

RELATED CONTENT

Modern Metal 3D Printer eGuide

Resources

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying