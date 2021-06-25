Nexa3D Wins Innovation Award at AM Tech Forum

Nexa3D was awarded “Best in Class” for machines and processes at the Innovations Awards at the AM Tech Forum on June 17, 2021. The event, hosted by ASME (The American Society of Mechanical Engineers) celebrates innovations in additive manufacturing (AM) and product discovery.

Participants in the AM Tech Forum — a one-day virtual event dedicated to product discovery in 3D printing — were entered into the Innovations Awards. During the day, these companies showcased their technology with the AM community in a technology demonstration and Q&A.

Nexa3D won the machine and processes innovation award for its technologies that reportedly improve polymer additive manufacturing productivity. During two talks presented by the company, Nexa3D demonstrated the range of its additive manufacturing end-to-end solutions. In the first talk, Demo Jam: Get rid of dialup and upgrade to broadband printing, COO Kevin McAlea demonstrated Nexa3D’s advanced print engines; Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) and Quantum Laser Sintering (QLS), which are designed for high-speed production applications. The second talk, Demo Jam: Nexa3D: Transforming AM, presented by co-founder and CEO Avi Reichental, demonstrated how the company’s NexaX 2.0 software platform optimizes the entire production cycle through process interplay algorithms to ensure part performance and production consistency, while minimizing material usage and waste, reducing energy and carbon footprints.

“We’re determined to break the productivity and performance barriers of AM so that our customers can harvest the full potential of this technology,” Reichental said. “Being chosen as best in class in the Innovations Awards by customers and a panel of brilliant minds in the AM industry reinforces our mission to democratize access to delivering additively manufactured parts for volume production based on circular economy principles.”