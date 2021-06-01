Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
PET Resin, container resin
Engineering Resins | 1 MINUTE READ

Nexeo Plastics Acquires Italian Thermoplastics Compounder

Nexeo’s acquisition of Nevicolor expands its global offerings of value-added thermoplastics compounds and application development services.
#Elastomers

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Senior Editor

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Global resin distributor Nexeo Plastics, an affiliate of GPD Companies, Inc., has acquired Nevicolor S.p.A. a leading Italian distributor and compounder of thermoplastics.

A family-founded business with broad geographic reach throughout the country, Nevicolor has provided value-added thermoplastic resins, compounds and application development services for over 57 years. The company’s products serve a variety of customers and suppliers in the industrial components, healthcare, automotive, advanced packaging, agriculture and electrical sectors. Nevicolor serves more than 800 customers with a portfolio of over 3,000 grades of high-quality polymers, including recycled materials.

Nexeo Plastics acquires Italian thermoplastics compounder

Said Paul Tayler, GPD’s CEO, “This strategic acquisition increases GPD’s scale and affords Nexeo Plastics access to Nevicolor’s highly technical and analytical specialization, Nevicolor has built a reliable network of international suppliers, and we look forward to continuing to serve its customers with the customized solutions they have come to expect.”

“Our customers in Europe will now have access to a robust offering of tailor-made compounds, specialty polymers, lab services and recycled material,” added Joost d’Hooghe, v.p. of EMEA at Nexeo Plastics.

RELATED CONTENT

  • Melt Flow Rate Testing – Part 2

    To fully appreciate the strengths and weaknesses of the melt-flow-rate (MFR) test it is important to know something about the way the test is performed.

  • How to Dry PET for Container Applications

    PET is extremely hygroscopic, highly moisture sensitive, and one of the toughest challenges to dry. Here are the basic principles of doing it right for rigid packaging applications

  • The Strain Rate Effect

    The rate of loading for a plastic material is a key component of how we perceive its performance.

DAK America, an Alpek Polyester Business

Resources

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight