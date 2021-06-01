Nexeo Plastics acquires Italian thermoplastics compounder

Global resin distributor Nexeo Plastics, an affiliate of GPD Companies, Inc., has acquired Nevicolor S.p.A. a leading Italian distributor and compounder of thermoplastics.

A family-founded business with broad geographic reach throughout the country, Nevicolor has provided value-added thermoplastic resins, compounds and application development services for over 57 years. The company’s products serve a variety of customers and suppliers in the industrial components, healthcare, automotive, advanced packaging, agriculture and electrical sectors. Nevicolor serves more than 800 customers with a portfolio of over 3,000 grades of high-quality polymers, including recycled materials.

Said Paul Tayler, GPD’s CEO, “This strategic acquisition increases GPD’s scale and affords Nexeo Plastics access to Nevicolor’s highly technical and analytical specialization, Nevicolor has built a reliable network of international suppliers, and we look forward to continuing to serve its customers with the customized solutions they have come to expect.”

“Our customers in Europe will now have access to a robust offering of tailor-made compounds, specialty polymers, lab services and recycled material,” added Joost d’Hooghe, v.p. of EMEA at Nexeo Plastics.