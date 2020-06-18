  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
6/18/2020

NPE2021 to Transform Tomorrow as Registration Opens in July

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Now, as we head into summer, our businesses and events continue to pivot, addressing this ever-changing landscape of the ‘new normal’. NPE2021 will be the place to not only celebrate our contributions to the world’s recovery, but also to see what’s coming from companies across the industry.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Now, as we head into summer, we, as individuals and as an industry, continue to be faced with the challenges and uncertainties of this pandemic. Our businesses and events are pivoting to address this ever-changing landscape of the ‘new normal’. With 333 days to go until NPE2021 kicks off May 17–22, in Orlando, we believe it is important for the plastics community to come together and support one another with a positive outlook to the future. NPE2021 will be the place to not only celebrate our contributions to the world’s recovery, but also to see what’s coming from companies across the industry.

With more than 1.2 million net square feet of exhibit space, it will be an opportunity to show our strength, together, as an industry and as a community. Be on the lookout in July as NPE2021 registration is scheduled to open on NPE.org/registration.

NPE2021 returns to Orlando, Florida, May 17–21, 2021, with 2,100+ exhibitors and 13 distinct technology zones, including 3D/4D printing; bottling; robotics and automation; and flexible and rigid packaging—this is the show you won’t want to miss.

NPE 2021

The plastics industry is less than one year away from gathering in Orlando from May 17-21 at NPE2021.

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology