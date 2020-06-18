NPE2021 to Transform Tomorrow as Registration Opens in July

Now, as we head into summer, we, as individuals and as an industry, continue to be faced with the challenges and uncertainties of this pandemic. Our businesses and events are pivoting to address this ever-changing landscape of the ‘new normal’. With 333 days to go until NPE2021 kicks off May 17–22, in Orlando, we believe it is important for the plastics community to come together and support one another with a positive outlook to the future. NPE2021 will be the place to not only celebrate our contributions to the world’s recovery, but also to see what’s coming from companies across the industry.

With more than 1.2 million net square feet of exhibit space, it will be an opportunity to show our strength, together, as an industry and as a community. Be on the lookout in July as NPE2021 registration is scheduled to open on NPE.org/registration.

NPE2021 returns to Orlando, Florida, May 17–21, 2021, with 2,100+ exhibitors and 13 distinct technology zones, including 3D/4D printing; bottling; robotics and automation; and flexible and rigid packaging—this is the show you won’t want to miss.