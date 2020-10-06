NYCOA Gets Green Light from FDA for its 2012 Nylon Film Copolymer

Manufacturer of specialty engineered nylon polymers Nylon Corporation of America (NYCOA)), Manchester, N.H., recently received Food Contact Substance approval from the FDA for its novel nylon film copolymer known as 2012, to be used as a component of multilayer, single use food packaging constructions, (excluding contact with infant formula and human milk).

Said v.p. of business development and R&D Jonathan McEuen, “NYCOA has decades of experience developing and commercializing specialty nylon resin chemistries, including nylon materials used for industrial film applications. We are excited to announce 2012, our new food-contact-grade film component for use in consumer food products. NYCOA 2012 is developed by and unique to NYCOA, and we think it provides value to food packaging film producers offering good properties in puncture resistance, barrier properties such as moisture resistance, and flexibility.”

NYCOA manufactures engineered and specialty nylons in its ISO 9001:2015 certified plant in Manchester, NH. Acquired by Wembly Enterprises (wemblyenterprises.com) in 2013, NYCOA has spent years investing in new technologies and capabilities in nylon synthesis, systems, and innovative new chemistries to bring to global specialty markets. NYCOA boasts over 60 years of excellence, consistency and quality in the manufacture of specialty engineered nylon materials. With continuous, batch, compounding and pilot and lab production, NYCOA develops specialty nylon for both niche performance markets as well as global supply chains.