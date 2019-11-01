Pegaso Industries Announces New North American Headquarters

Pegaso Industries S.p.A. (Borgoricco, Italy) says the new subsidiary will help it grow the local market, including auxiliary equipment for extrusion, injection molding, blow molding and processing of PET. It joins Plastic Systems Shanghai, Plastic Systems Latin America and Plastic Systems India, which reportedly generate consolidated turnover of €70 million ($78 million) and employ more than 400 people worldwide.

Michael Smith has been hired as the VP of sales and service for Plastic Systems—the new North American subsidiary for Italy’s Pegaso Industries.

The company has hired industry veteran Michael Smith as VP of sales and service. Smith told Plastics Technology that the new headquarters covers 8000-ft2 and is located in the Airport Commerce Center-East Point, approximately two miles from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Smith said that initial staffing includes an administrative assistant, service engineer, project engineer and himself. The company is currently recruiting a sales and area manager, as well as a service tech and spare parts manager.

The facility will provide warehousing, demonstrations, spare parts inventory, a training center, sub-assembly and support service and sales. Plastic Systems US is planning a grand opening celebration for February 2020.