Plastics Industry Association’s (PLASTICS) Sixth Annual Bioplastics Week—August 24–28

Sustainability of the plastics ecosystem was prevalent at NPE2018 and is a key theme for NPE2021. Many exhibitors featured sustainable aspects of their products including recyclability, increased durability, thoughtful material use through design, and more. At NPE2021, we anticipate an even larger emphasis on sustainability, including a focus on this growing sector of the industry: bioplastics.

Bioplastics are materials that are biobased or in some way biodegradable, including having industrial compostability, and have unique physical and performance characteristics that companies and consumers alike are increasingly seeking out.

To highlight these incredible materials, PLASTICS will host its sixth annual Bioplastics Week August 24– 28, 2020. Activities include:

Presentations from experts about how the plastics industry is collaborating and innovating to provide new sustainable options on Monday, August 17, during the Industry Collaboration in Bioplastics webinar

Release of educational resources and emphasis on social media-centered conversations about the material

The long-awaited announcement of the Innovation in Bioplastics Award Winner for 2020. Previous winners include Novamont, Danimer Scientific, PepsiCo, DuPont, ADM, Club Coffee, Eastman, Teknor Apex, and Avantium.

For more information on Bioplastics Week, please visit plasticsindustry.org/bioplastics-week and NPE’s Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter profiles. Follow the hashtag #BioplasticsWeek throughout the week to see what your peers are doing to manufacture with bioplastics!