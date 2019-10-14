PLASTICS Welcomes New Board Chair and Officers

Phillip E. Wilson has been elected board chair for the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), placing him in leadership of the 2020 PLASTICS officers. Wilson is the senior manager, business intelligence and pricing strategy for BASF’s Performance Materials business in North America. He has more than 30 years of experience in the plastics industry.

Prior to his election as board chair, Wilson served as treasurer of the board and was elected to serve as vice chair of the PLASTICS board in 2018. Joining Wilson on the board are:

Vice Chair: Tad McGwire, Industrial Heater Corp.

Treasurer: James Clark, Printpack Inc.

Secretary: Jay Olson, John Deere

Officer-at-Large: Bradley Crocker, Americas Styrenics

Officer-at-Large: Glenn Anderson, Milacron Holdings

Officer-at-Large: Dan Mohs, Placon Corp.

Immediate Past Chair: Wylie Royce, Royce Global

Wilson has been a member of PLASTICS’ Material Suppliers Council since 2007. He joined BASF in 1988, and over his career in plastics, he’s worked in various fields, including research and development, product management, marketing and business development.

PLASTICS notes that each officer was unanimously approved to his position and will serve a one-year term until December 31, 2020.