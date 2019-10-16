  • PT Youtube
10/16/2019

Recycling in the Healthcare Industry

Hospitals are a major end user of plastics, much of it single use, how much is being done to reclaim the material. 

Robert Render of Ravago Recycling Group shares what's being done to recycle as much of the 14 million tons of plastic used in hospitals each year as possible in this NPE Network video

