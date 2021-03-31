REPI has Acquired Novosystems GmbH

Italy’s REPI (U.S. office in Gastonia, N.C), a leading supplier of high-performance liquid color and additive solutions for thermoplastics and polyrethanes, has acquired Germany’s Novosystems GmbH, one of the few independent European players in the field of liquid colors and additives for thermoplastics. With the acquisition, REPI will strengthen its position in one of the key polyurethanes and plastics markets in the world, as well as improving the group’s geographical footprint in Central and Northern Europe, with the aim of providing better and faster response to the market.

Moreover, Novosystems will also contribute with interesting complementary technology platforms, which can be leveraged by REPI’s global presence, and will accelerate value creation through superior level of expertise in liquid formulation and dispersion technologies. REPI’s product line is further enriched thanks to liquid color and additive formulations for thermoplastic applications such as extruded ABS and PVC profiles or injection molded parts on which REPI had not been previously focused, and will now be available globally.

“Welcoming a private, family-owned company in our Group is another exciting milestone for REPI, as both companies shared a common history in liquid colorants for plastics, and we are looking forward to shape our future together based on common values and a long-term vision and strategy. Germany has long been one of the most important markets for REPI, and this investment strengthens our commitment to a country served by REPI for over 40 years”, said Filippo Angiolini, REPI Group CEO.