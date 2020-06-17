Sepro America to Offer Virtual Robot Training

Responding to the global pandemic’s continuing impact on travel and face-to-face interactions, injection molding automation supplier Sepro America (Warrendale, Penn.) has begun offering free training webinars to its customers using online meeting systems.

The five webinars include:

Basic use of the control pendant

Simple pick and place programming

Editing a program

Work zones and the IMM interface

Optimizing the robot cycle

The webinars, which can be conducted in English, Spanish or French, range in length from 1 to 1.5 hours. They are open to current and new customers using robots with Visual 2 or Visual 3 controls. Participants need a PC with microphone, speakers and webcam and must have internet access with Google Chrome browser. Webinars are limited to 6 students and will be scheduled periodically depending on the availability of instructors and participants. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/2MMh6QI.