6/17/2020

Sepro America to Offer Virtual Robot Training

Free training webinars made available to its customers using online meeting systems.

Responding to the global pandemic’s continuing impact on travel and face-to-face interactions, injection molding automation supplier Sepro America (Warrendale, Penn.) has begun offering free training webinars to its customers using online meeting systems.

The five webinars include:

  • Basic use of the control pendant
  • Simple pick and place programming
  • Editing a program
  • Work zones and the IMM interface
  • Optimizing the robot cycle

The webinars, which can be conducted in English, Spanish or French, range in length from 1 to 1.5 hours. They are open to current and new customers using robots with Visual 2 or Visual 3 controls. Participants need a PC with microphone, speakers and webcam and must have internet access with Google Chrome browser. Webinars are limited to 6 students and will be scheduled periodically depending on the availability of instructors and participants. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/2MMh6QI.

sepro robot

