Sepro America to Offer Virtual Robot Training

Responding to the global pandemic’s continuing impact on travel and face-to-face interactions, injection molding automation supplier Sepro America (Warrendale, Penn.) has begun offering free training webinars to its customers using online meeting systems.
The five webinars include:
- Basic use of the control pendant
- Simple pick and place programming
- Editing a program
- Work zones and the IMM interface
- Optimizing the robot cycle
The webinars, which can be conducted in English, Spanish or French, range in length from 1 to 1.5 hours. They are open to current and new customers using robots with Visual 2 or Visual 3 controls. Participants need a PC with microphone, speakers and webcam and must have internet access with Google Chrome browser. Webinars are limited to 6 students and will be scheduled periodically depending on the availability of instructors and participants. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/2MMh6QI.
