Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  AutoBeat Daily |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Sustainability and Additive Manufacturing
Additive Manufacturing | 1 MINUTE READ

Solvay and PrinterPrezz Partner to Produce 3D Printing for Medical Devices

The companies are working to develop 3D printing selective laser sintering solutions (SLS) for implants and other medical devices.

Heather Caliendo

Senior Editor, Plastics Technology

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

3d printing software

The range of services offered by PrinterPrezz includes engineering, clinical and regulatory guidance as well as access to 3D simulation software and 3D printers.

Solvay and PrinterPrezz will partner to develop 3D printing selective laser sintering solutions (SLS) for implants and other medical devices.

PrinterPrezz combines polymer and metal 3D printing, nanotechnologies and surgical expertise to design and manufacture next generation medical devices.

“Solvay works with companies across the additive manufacturing (AM) ecosystem to offer production-ready high-performance 3D printing solutions to the healthcare industry,” said Christophe Schramm, AM business manager for Solvay Specialty Polymers global business unit. “This partnership will allow us to combine our expertise in materials with PrinterPrezz’s unique offering for qualification of medical devices to accelerate the adoption of 3D printed implants and medical devices using Solvay’s latest AM powder technology for SLS.”

Solvay’s Solviva biomaterials reportedly provide optimal performance and meet the requirements for prolonged or permanent exposure to bodily fluids and tissue in the human body. Solvay is leveraging this experience to jointly optimize materials, processing, design and testing for the manufacturing of high-performance 3D printed medical devices.

In addition to the collaboration, Solvay's venture capital fund, Solvay Ventures, participated in PrinterPrezz’s recent $16 million equity financing round. The funding will support collaborative development efforts in specialized materials for medical equipment. “By partnering together, Solvay and PrinterPrezz will accelerate the advancement of 3D printed medical devices, providing better patient outcomes through breakthrough technology as a part of our efforts to create sustainable shared value for all,” said Thomas Canova, head of Solvay Ventures.

Related Topics

RELATED CONTENT

AM In Depth

Resources

Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending