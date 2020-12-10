Solvay and PrinterPrezz Partner to Produce 3D Printing for Medical Devices

The range of services offered by PrinterPrezz includes engineering, clinical and regulatory guidance as well as access to 3D simulation software and 3D printers.

Solvay and PrinterPrezz will partner to develop 3D printing selective laser sintering solutions (SLS) for implants and other medical devices.

PrinterPrezz combines polymer and metal 3D printing, nanotechnologies and surgical expertise to design and manufacture next generation medical devices.

“Solvay works with companies across the additive manufacturing (AM) ecosystem to offer production-ready high-performance 3D printing solutions to the healthcare industry,” said Christophe Schramm, AM business manager for Solvay Specialty Polymers global business unit. “This partnership will allow us to combine our expertise in materials with PrinterPrezz’s unique offering for qualification of medical devices to accelerate the adoption of 3D printed implants and medical devices using Solvay’s latest AM powder technology for SLS.”

Solvay’s Solviva biomaterials reportedly provide optimal performance and meet the requirements for prolonged or permanent exposure to bodily fluids and tissue in the human body. Solvay is leveraging this experience to jointly optimize materials, processing, design and testing for the manufacturing of high-performance 3D printed medical devices.

In addition to the collaboration, Solvay's venture capital fund, Solvay Ventures, participated in PrinterPrezz’s recent $16 million equity financing round. The funding will support collaborative development efforts in specialized materials for medical equipment. “By partnering together, Solvay and PrinterPrezz will accelerate the advancement of 3D printed medical devices, providing better patient outcomes through breakthrough technology as a part of our efforts to create sustainable shared value for all,” said Thomas Canova, head of Solvay Ventures.

