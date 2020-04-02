  • PT Youtube
4/2/2020

Solvay Partners with Boeing for Coronavirus Face Shields

Solvay’s Ajedium Films business to produce the medical-grade, sterilizable, transparent Radel PPSU or Udel PSU films. 

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Senior Editor

In response to the urgent needs by medical professionals for protective equipment to combat the coronavirus epidemic, Belgium’s Solvay (U.S. office in Alpharetta, Ga.) has partnered with Boeing for its production of face shield by supplying high-performance, medical-grade transparent film. Boeing approached Solvay due to its experience in the use of advanced composite and adhesive materials on multiple commercial and defense programs.

 

Manufactured by Solvay's Ajedium Films business, the thermoplastic film will be used by Boeing in the production of thousands of face shields critically needed by hospitals and medical workers in the U.S. to protect them from COVID-19. The film will be manufactured using Solvay’s medical-grade Radel PPSU (polyphenylsulfone) or Udel PSU (polysulfone), two transparent specialty polymers widely used for medical devices because of their ability to be sterilized and withstand aggressive disinfectants.

Says Jeff Hrivnak, healthcare global business development manager for Solvay Specialty Polymers, "We are honored to bring our product expertise to our customers in this time of crisis. Boeing is rising to the occasion by providing more durable, face shields now in critical demand for our heroic healthcare workers, and we are proud to help make that possible."

 

