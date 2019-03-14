SPE Extrusion Division Holding May 'Mini-Tec'

The Society of Plastics Engineers Extrusion Division is holding a two-day “mini-tec” May 1-2 at the Polymers Center in Charlotte, N.C.

The first day of the program will focus on general extrusion, with the second honing in on tips and techniques for processing PLA and PET. Attendees have the flexibility attend one or both days.

A tour of the Polymer Center, featuring living equipment demonstrations, will be included.

Sponsors to date include Davis-Standard, Leistritz, Gneuss, Thermo Fisher, Plastics Technology Magazine, Polymers Center, CW Brabender, Brabender Technologie, Schenck Process, and Trendelkamp.

Registration and full program details are available here.

Questions should be directed to Charlie Martin, Leistritz president and general manager.