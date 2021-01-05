Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
VERICUT
Additive Manufacturing | 1 MINUTE READ

Stratasys Completes Acquisition of Origin

The acquisition adds Origin’s software-centric additive manufacturing solution, which focuses on digital light processing for production-oriented polymer applications.

Heather Caliendo

Senior Editor, Plastics Technology

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Stratasys Ltd. has completed the acquisition of Origin, effective as of Dec. 31, 2020. 

Based in San Francisco, Origin is focused on a new approach to additive manufacturing of end-use parts. Origin One, the company’s manufacturing-grade 3D printer, uses Programmable PhotoPolymerization to precisely control light, heat, and force, among other variables, to produce parts with accuracy and consistency. The company works with a network of partners to develop a wide range of commercial-grade materials for its system.

“The completion of this acquisition marks an important milestone for Stratasys, positioning us to generate meaningful incremental revenue from a wide range of new market opportunities for mass production,” said Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif. “I’m confident that Origin’s innovative solutions will be a key contributor to strong company growth beginning in 2021 and help us further realize our strategic goal to fortify our leadership position as the ‘first choice’ for polymer 3D printing.”

RELATED CONTENT

VERICUT

Resources

Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox