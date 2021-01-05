Stratasys Completes Acquisition of Origin

Stratasys Ltd. has completed the acquisition of Origin, effective as of Dec. 31, 2020.

Based in San Francisco, Origin is focused on a new approach to additive manufacturing of end-use parts. Origin One, the company’s manufacturing-grade 3D printer, uses Programmable PhotoPolymerization to precisely control light, heat, and force, among other variables, to produce parts with accuracy and consistency. The company works with a network of partners to develop a wide range of commercial-grade materials for its system.

“The completion of this acquisition marks an important milestone for Stratasys, positioning us to generate meaningful incremental revenue from a wide range of new market opportunities for mass production,” said Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif. “I’m confident that Origin’s innovative solutions will be a key contributor to strong company growth beginning in 2021 and help us further realize our strategic goal to fortify our leadership position as the ‘first choice’ for polymer 3D printing.”