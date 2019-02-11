Sumitomo Demag Moves & Expands

Injection machine supplierSumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery North America last month announced phase one of its 2019 expansion plan, consisting of moving its Norcross, Ga., headquarters facility to a larger office and Tech Center in Suwanee, Ga. At 74,000 ft2, the new facility is almost triple the size of the former Norcross location. The company’s Strongsville, Ohio, plant remains in operation.

Completed last month, the move is the first of three expansion phases for Sumitomo Demag in the U.S. this year. Details of the next two phases were not released. The new facility will stock and modify SE Series all-electric presses and will house corporate, sales, service and support offices. Machine training classes will begin there in April. The expanded Tech Center will feature SE Series machines from 33 to 562 tons for machine demos, mold tests, training, and process and applications development.