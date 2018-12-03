Techflow Expands to Larger Plant in Canada

Blown film machinery and plastic extrusion equipment maker Techflow Design & Manufacturing Inc.” is expanding to a new and larger facility in Mississauga, Ont. The company specializes in blown film extrusion, offering complete turnkey systems as well as line components such as dies, air rings/IBC, haul-offs, and winders.

“After 15 years in our first plant in Mississauga, followed by six years in our second plant in Mississauga, we are in the midst of another expansion not only in plant size but in personnel,” said Michael Bucko, the firm’s v.p. and CEO.

“We require the larger facility to allow for continued expansion and to meet customer demand, in particular for our coextrusion blown film lines in three-, five-, and seven-layers. We are excited with our continued growth and the response we have received from our customers throughout the world.”