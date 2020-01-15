There’s Still Time to Request Space for NPE2021

Susan Krys
VP, Tradeshows and Marketing, PLASTICS
Don’t miss the opportunity to exhibit alongside 2,000+ companies at the most influential global plastics show in the Americas. With the number of space requests already exceeding the record-breaking pace of NPE2018, booth space will go fast.
NPE2021 Space Draw takes place Jan. 21-April 10, 2020.
