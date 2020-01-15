  • PT Youtube
1/15/2020

There’s Still Time to Request Space for NPE2021

Complete and return a space application with your deposit now, and you can still participate in the NPE2021 Space Draw taking place between January 21 – April 10, 2020.

VP, Tradeshows and Marketing, PLASTICS

Don’t miss the opportunity to exhibit alongside 2,000+ companies at the most influential global plastics show in the Americas. With the number of space requests already exceeding the record-breaking pace of NPE2018, booth space will go fast.

Sign up now.

Susan Krys vice president of trade shows Plastics Industry Association

NPE2021 Space Draw takes place Jan. 21-April 10, 2020.

