There’s Still Time to Request Space for NPE2021

Ford Goes Greener for Plastics Research scientists at Ford Motor are finding the ways and means to make more-sustainable plastics for use in their vehicles. And some of the bio-materials being used may surprise you.

Augmented Reality Is Getting Real When every worker in a plant has glasses on—not standard-issue safety goggles but wearable displays—Scott Montgomerie believes industry might look back at this time as the tipping point for adoption of augmented reality on the factory floor.