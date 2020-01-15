USMCA Moves Forward

Recycled Content: A Hot Trend in Packaging Using recycled content in packaging reduces the environmental footprint of the package and incentivizes recycling. There are plenty of technical solutions to overcome the barriers.

Augmented Reality Is Getting Real When every worker in a plant has glasses on—not standard-issue safety goggles but wearable displays—Scott Montgomerie believes industry might look back at this time as the tipping point for adoption of augmented reality on the factory floor.