1/15/2020

USMCA Moves Forward

Unencumbered trade flows between the U.S., Canada and Mexico are vital to the health and vibrancy of North America's plastics sector.

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is vital to the industry’s continued ability to innovate and hire new workers. Read our statement below:

USMCA Statement

Perc Pineda shares a statement from PLASTICS President and CEO Tony Radoszewski on passage of the USMCA.

