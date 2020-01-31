Wittmann Buys FarragTech

Wittmann Group of Austria has bought another Austrian company, FarragTech, thereby enhancing Wittmann’s offerings of auxiliary equipment. Three major products Wittmann gains from FarrragTech are compressed-air dryers for low-throughputs; compressed-air mold cooling for blow molding; and the Mold Area Protection system for prevention of condensation on water-cooled molds. FarragTech’s previous owner, Aaron Farrag, is taking over the compressed-air drying and cooling segment as product manager within Wittmann Group. The accompanying photo shows Farrag (left) with Michael Wittmann, managing director of Wittmann Group.
FarragTech’s former owner, Aaron Farrag (left) and Michael Wittmann, managing director of Wittmann Group.
RELATED CONTENT
-
How to Clean Screws Nondestructively
Maintenance departments often clean screws wrongly, causing serious and expensive damage.
-
Get a Handle on Stress-Cracking In HDPE Bottles
One of the first applications for blow molded HDPE bottles was the replacement of glass for bleach packaging.
-
Barrier Bottle Technologies Square Off
With single-serve containers raising shelf-life demands, packagers are seeking the barrier with the best cost-performance for PET bottles. Multilayer seems to have the upper hand, but monolayer, coating, and oxygen-scavenger technologies have all won niches.