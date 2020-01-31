  • PT Youtube
1/31/2020

Wittmann Buys FarragTech

Wittmann gains FrragTech’s dryers and cooling equipment based on compressed air.

Matthew Naitove

Executive Editor, Plastics Technology

Wittmann Group of Austria has bought another Austrian company, FarragTech, thereby enhancing Wittmann’s offerings of auxiliary equipment. Three major products Wittmann gains from FarrragTech are compressed-air dryers for low-throughputs; compressed-air mold cooling for blow molding; and the Mold Area Protection system for prevention of condensation on water-cooled molds. FarragTech’s previous owner, Aaron Farrag, is taking over the compressed-air drying and cooling segment as product manager within Wittmann Group. The accompanying photo shows Farrag (left) with Michael Wittmann, managing director of Wittmann Group.

 

FarragTech’s former owner, Aaron Farrag and Michael Wittmann, managing director of Wittmann Group.

