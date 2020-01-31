Wittmann Buys FarragTech

Wittmann Group of Austria has bought another Austrian company, FarragTech, thereby enhancing Wittmann’s offerings of auxiliary equipment. Three major products Wittmann gains from FarrragTech are compressed-air dryers for low-throughputs; compressed-air mold cooling for blow molding; and the Mold Area Protection system for prevention of condensation on water-cooled molds. FarragTech’s previous owner, Aaron Farrag, is taking over the compressed-air drying and cooling segment as product manager within Wittmann Group. The accompanying photo shows Farrag (left) with Michael Wittmann, managing director of Wittmann Group.

