Additives: Additive Masterbatch Boosts rPET Performance

A proprietary pelletized additive masterbatch from Aquadye Fibers, Danville, Ky., is said to allow compounders to elevate recycled PET (rPET) performance equivalent to that of nylon 6. The addition of 10% of new Nylester to rPET during pellet extrusion, allows compounders to expand the use of recycled PET applications to a both injection molded and extrusion applications, ranging from packaging to gears to automotive underhood applications.
Meanwhile, the finished compound of 10% Nylester masterbatch and rPET or virgin PET is called Nylester6, signifying they perform like nylon 6. Nylester6 reportedly is economical to produce. For example, rPET chips cost around 45¢/lb, 10% Nylester costs 35¢/lb, resulting in the total raw material cost of only 80¢/lb.
Efficient processing of Nylester requires that it be dried at 185 F for two hours before use. Moisture must be less than ½%. Compounders can use their typical extrusion temperatures to produce Nylester6 pellets. Nylester masterbatch is currently available in 25-lb to 50-lb sample packages. Commercial quantities are offered in a 1000-lb package. Nylester masterbatch is priced at $3.50/lb, and the product is shipped from Dalton, Ga.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Injection Molding Wood-Plastic Composites
Injection molders are just becoming acquainted with this new class of molding materials. It pays to learn some basic processing guidelines before jumping in.
-
Melt Flow Rate Testing–Part 1
Though often criticized, MFR is a very good gauge of the relative average molecular weight of the polymer. Since molecular weight (MW) is the driving force behind performance in polymers, it turns out to be a very useful number.
-
Thermoplastic Polyesters: It's Time to Know Them Better
There’s more to TP polyesters than you think. You may know PET, PBT, and PETG—but what about PCT, PCTG, PCTA, and PTT? If you’re not sure what they are, how their properties compare, and who sells them, we have the answers—and lots of new developments to report.