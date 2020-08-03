Additives: Additive Masterbatch Boosts rPET Performance

A proprietary pelletized additive masterbatch from Aquadye Fibers, Danville, Ky., is said to allow compounders to elevate recycled PET (rPET) performance equivalent to that of nylon 6. The addition of 10% of new Nylester to rPET during pellet extrusion, allows compounders to expand the use of recycled PET applications to a both injection molded and extrusion applications, ranging from packaging to gears to automotive underhood applications.

Meanwhile, the finished compound of 10% Nylester masterbatch and rPET or virgin PET is called Nylester6, signifying they perform like nylon 6. Nylester6 reportedly is economical to produce. For example, rPET chips cost around 45¢/lb, 10% Nylester costs 35¢/lb, resulting in the total raw material cost of only 80¢/lb.

Efficient processing of Nylester requires that it be dried at 185 F for two hours before use. Moisture must be less than ½%. Compounders can use their typical extrusion temperatures to produce Nylester6 pellets. Nylester masterbatch is currently available in 25-lb to 50-lb sample packages. Commercial quantities are offered in a 1000-lb package. Nylester masterbatch is priced at $3.50/lb, and the product is shipped from Dalton, Ga.