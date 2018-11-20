Additives: Metallic-Look Colorants for a Broad Range of Molded Products

A new special-effects colorant technology designed for a range of polymers, including HDPE, PP, PET, PC, ABS and PS, is said to provide molded-in metallic effects for PET (injection stretch blow molded) bottles, extrusion blow-molded bottles, sheet and thermoforming processes and injection-molded components. The FauxFoil masterbatch technology from Ampacet Corp., Tarrytown, N.Y., is said to offer a total lower-cost alternative to vacuum metallization and coating processes and mimics the gloss and shine of metal in a single step.

When compared to other methods of achieving a metallic look, such as painted finishes, FauxFoil masterbatches are said to resist scratching and peeling, do not require another production or decoration step and feature a very low (1%) let-down ratio. FauxFoil masterbatches are also a lower-cost option compared to the use of color compounds commonly used in durable goods. Compatible with conventional molding processes, FauxFoil masterbatches do not require a machine or mold change; molded-in color can be achieved with this uniquely-formulated special effects technology. They are said to be ideal for energy drink bottles, caps and closures for bottles and jars, automotive aftermarket products, dinnerware, cosmetic and personal-care products, consumer electronics, small appliances and any durable and nondurable goods where a premium metal-like appearance is desired.