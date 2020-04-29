  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
4/29/2020

Additives: VOC Extraction Additive Masterbatch for PP, TPO

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

CAI Performance Additives LDV-1035T boasts ‘permanent’ removal of VOCs during compounding eliminating odors in filled PP and TPO compounds.

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Senior Editor

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

A new VOC extraction additive masterbatch is designed for ‘permanent’ removal of smelly volatile organic compounds (VOCs) during compounding of filled PP and TPO compound. Newly available to the North American market, LDV-1025T is exclusively available from Boston-based CAI Performance Additives, a distributor in the region for Asian manufacturers of specialty low-dosage, high-performance plastic additives. For nearly a decade, the company has specialized in serving compounders looking for new approaches to such old problems as odor control and scratch resistance of polyolefins as well as flow enhancers for engineering resins.

 

 

The proprietary additive masterbatch has a porous PP bead carrier infused with chemical agents with surfactant properties that have an affinity to charged VOCs along with a fragrance component. According to company president Richard Marshall, a microfoaming takes place as the agents are released during the compounding of PP or TPO, permanently removing the VOCs at the end of the extrusion compounding process. At typical use levels of 0.5% to 2%, its performance results in removing VOC odors, eliminating surface ‘blooms’, while retaining mechanical performance properties. The product is available in commercial tonnage sales, and qualified according to automotive standards, such as Volkswagen.

 

RELATED CONTENT

  • Beat the Heat When Molding High-Temperature Thermoplastics

    Conventional molding techniques are not effective with high-temperature materials. Molders need to be aware of certain conditions and parameters to handle problems sometimes posed by high-heat injection molding.

  • TPO and PP Advances Benefit Auto Parts and Food Packaging

    Polypropylene and PP-based TPO elastomers were the star players of two recent conferences on polyolefins. "TPOs in Automotive '98," sponsored by Executive Conference Management, Plymouth, Mich., featured the latest materials, modifiers, and stabilizer additives for hard and soft interior and exterior automotive applications. "SPO '98," sponsored by Schotland Business Research, Inc., Skillman, N.J., highlighted developments in high-flow PP for thin-wall injection molded packaging.

  • K 2013 Preview: Injection Molding

    Next month’s mammoth triennial plastics show in Düsseldorf, Germany, challenges injection molding machine builders to demonstrate technological leadership in addressing the needs of the marketplace.

Related Topics

Resources

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System