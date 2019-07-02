Auxiliary Equipment: 'Smart,' Powerful Ionized Blower

The IQ Power Fantom Wide-Format Ionizing Blower from Simco-Ion is said to be the strongest and widest blower on the market. With 600 cfm and a 20-in. outlet, the Fantom has an effective range of 20 ft and reportedly can discharge wider surfaces than any other blower on the market.

The Fantom is also said to be extremely easy to maintain. It has a self-cleaning system that automatically initiates when powered on and can be manually triggered as well. Additionally, a replaceable ionizer assembly extends the product lifetime. The Fantom will be available in a 120V and 230V model.

As a part of the IQ Power family, this blower can be monitored and controlled by the IQ Power Control Station. While this is an advantage of all IQ Power products that connect to the Control Station, it’s especially useful for a blower since they are generally mounted out of reach. In addition to remote on/off capabilities, connecting with the Control Station provides the ability to adjust balance, activate the self-cleaning feature and monitor real-time performance.

